Gujarat: Impressed With India's COVID-19 Fight, Pakistani Migrants Refuse To Go Back Home

Migrants from Pakistan who are stranded in Ahmedabad due to the ongoing lockdown refuse to go back to their country, after observing India's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, one of the workers said that the survival of minorities is difficult in Pakistan.

"It is very difficult for minorities to live in Pakistan. After seeing how the Indian Government and people are fighting against Coronavirus, we've reached the decision that staying in India will be good for us and our children," Arjun said.

The group of workers arrived in Ahmedabad a few days prior to the lockdown.

Lauding the efforts of the administration in Ahmedabad who took care of them and provided them with all the essentials, the group said they intend to stay in India as the country offers a better future for their children.

Around March 15, a group of 56 Hindu pilgrims from Pakistan, who arrived earlier that week, refused to go back alleging that they face atrocities in their country.

They requested the Indian government to provide them shelter and citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Pakistan's COVID-19 Tally

Pakistan's coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark on Friday. This after a record 2,603 patients were diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The deadly disease claimed 50 lives in our neighbouring state since yesterday, taking the death toll to 1,067, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

