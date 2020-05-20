Lockdown 4.0: Every Fourth Migrant Returning To Bihar From Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Aditi Chattopadhyay
Of the total 8,337 samples of migrant workers tested in Bihar till May 18 around 8 per cent were found to be positive for COVID-19 which is double the national average positivity rate which is at about 4 per cent.
Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, 218 tested COVID-19 positive which brings the rate of positivity to over 26 per cent, while the rate in Delhi is about 7%.
It is should be noted that the count of migrants tested from each state is not proportional to the total number of returnees from that state. According to a report by Indian Express, Delhi is an outlier along with Bengal and Haryana.
Thirty-three tested positive out of the total 265 samples of migrants returning from West Bengal. The positivity rate was 12 per cent, while West Bengal's positivity rate is 3 per cent.
While of the 390 samples of migrant workers returning from Haryana, 36 were found to be positive. The positivity rate was 9%, while Haryana's positivity rate is 1.16 per cent.
Returning Migrants from other states reported a positivity rate similar to that state's figure. Of the 1,283 samples of migrant workers who returned to Bihar from Maharashtra, 141 tested positive, showing a positivity rate of 11% (the state's positivity rate is 11.7 per cent).
In Gujarat of the 2,045 samples of migrants who returned from Gujarat, 139 tested positive. The positivity rate was 6.8 per cent; it is 7.9 per cent in Gujarat.
