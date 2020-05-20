News

Lockdown 4.0: Every Fourth Migrant Returning To Bihar From Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, 218 tested positive for COVID-19 which brings the rate of positivity to over 26 per cent, while the rate in Delhi is about 7 per cent.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   20 May 2020 4:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-20T10:51:29+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Lockdown 4.0: Every Fourth Migrant Returning To Bihar From Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Image credit: Economic Times

Of the total 8,337 samples of migrant workers tested in Bihar till May 18 around 8 per cent were found to be positive for COVID-19 which is double the national average positivity rate which is at about 4 per cent.

Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, 218 tested COVID-19 positive which brings the rate of positivity to over 26 per cent, while the rate in Delhi is about 7%.

It is should be noted that the count of migrants tested from each state is not proportional to the total number of returnees from that state. According to a report by Indian Express, Delhi is an outlier along with Bengal and Haryana.

Thirty-three tested positive out of the total 265 samples of migrants returning from West Bengal. The positivity rate was 12 per cent, while West Bengal's positivity rate is 3 per cent.

While of the 390 samples of migrant workers returning from Haryana, 36 were found to be positive. The positivity rate was 9%, while Haryana's positivity rate is 1.16 per cent.

Returning Migrants from other states reported a positivity rate similar to that state's figure. Of the 1,283 samples of migrant workers who returned to Bihar from Maharashtra, 141 tested positive, showing a positivity rate of 11% (the state's positivity rate is 11.7 per cent).

In Gujarat of the 2,045 samples of migrants who returned from Gujarat, 139 tested positive. The positivity rate was 6.8 per cent; it is 7.9 per cent in Gujarat.

Also Read: COVID-19: Centre Launches Online Dashboard To Monitor Movement Of Migrant Workers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian