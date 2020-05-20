Lockdown 4.0: Every Fourth Migrant Returning To Bihar From Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Of the total 8,337 samples of migrant workers tested in Bihar till May 18 around 8 per cent were found to be positive for COVID-19 which is double the national average positivity rate which is at about 4 per cent.

Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, 218 tested COVID-19 positive which brings the rate of positivity to over 26 per cent, while the rate in Delhi is about 7%.