COVID-19 Lockdown: Despite Govt Assurances, 60,000 Migrant Workers Left Without Ration Kits In Bengaluru

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 2 April 2020 6:21 AM GMT
Image Credit: The Times Of India

According to P Manivannan, secretary, labour department, the authorities were at fault for expecting migrants who do not have ration cards to register with the department.

Despite the government's assurances that it is ensuring the supply of provisions for everyone, at least 60,000 migrant workers have been left to fend for themselves in Bengaluru.

Sources in the labour department have said that they not only lack the capability to mobilise the supply of provisions for so many people but also the mechanism to track them.

Rakesh K, a carpenter, is one of the 16 migrants holed up at a construction site. He has not eaten for the past two days.

"We are forced to stand for two hours at a nearby Indira Canteen to grab our meal. Only three of the 16 in our group have ration to last a day. After that where do we go?" Times Of India quoted Rakesh as saying.

Mithun Kumar, from Rohtak in Haryana, said, "We decided to go to Maharashtra and then travel to Bihar. But we were stopped at Nelamangala toll gate. The officials (labour department) offered us food and shelter when they stopped us. We were given ration meant to last two days and were sent back to the site. Who will give us food for two days?"

An All-India Trade Union Congress worker assured ration card holders that they need not worry as they are being provided provisions at fair-price depots. However, the migrants, most of them without ration card holders, continue to suffer.

We discussed the issue with the labour department but officials said they didn't even have the manpower to pick up groceries," he added.

According to P Manivannan, secretary, labour department, the authorities were at fault for expecting migrants who do not have ration cards to register with the department.

Also Read: 'Sprayed Migrants With Soap Water, Not Bleach': Kerala Officials Claim Following Criticism

