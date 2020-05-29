Migrant Workers To Get Employment Under MGNREGA After 21 Days Of Quarantine: Bihar Govt

The Nitish Kumar-led government has claimed that it would provide employment to migrant workers who have completed 21 days of mandatory quarantine, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme.

State's Water Resource Minister, Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the government has been working intensively in dealing with the migrant crisis and efforts are being made to ensure employment for them, based on skills and work experience.

"The government has also decided to open at least two clusters of small industries in each of the 38 districts to generate employment opportunities for the migrant workers," said Jha, adding that more than 5.95 lakh migrant labourers have already got employment in the state.



#बिहार_सरकार समाज के हर वर्ग तक इस संकटकाल में राहत पहुंचा रही है। अब तक:

☑️ 14 लाख किसानों को फरवरी-मार्च में हुई फसल-बर्बादी की क्षतिपूर्ति के तौर पर 401 करोड़ रुपये दिए गए।

☑️ 21 दिनों के क्वारन्टीन के बाद 5 लाख 95 हज़ार प्रवासियों को रोजगार मिला है।@NitishKumar#BiharModel — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) May 26, 2020

According to official figures, 16.5 lakh people have returned to Bihar between May 1 and May 26 ferried by the Sharmik special trains.



Jha shared that skill mapping of more than 80,000 people in quarantine centres have already been completed and that efforts are on to continue it.

Skill mapping of more than 80K laborers in quarantine centers has been done so far & the number will only increase in next few days.



A nodal agency will be set up in Bihar to look after the needs of migrant laborers & to ensure that they get employed.#BiharCares @NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/GVDMiq8M2J — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) May 26, 2020

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been interacting with the migrant workers who are currently quarantined at different centres across the state through video-conferencing.

"It's government's resolve: all returned migrant workers will be provided employment in Bihar," said the Chief Minister, reported The Times of India

CM Nitish Kumar has also asked industrialists and entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the state and has promised that the government would aid in providing the necessary assistance.

Additionally, according to the directions of the Chief Minister, skill mapping of each of the migrants returning from other states is being carried out to build a database of skilled and unskilled labourers.

