News

Migrant Workers To Get Employment Under MGNREGA After 21 Days Of Quarantine: Bihar Govt

State's Water Resource Minister, Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the government has been working intensively in dealing with the migrant crisis and efforts are being made to ensure employment to them, based on skills and work experience.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   29 May 2020 3:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-29T10:57:23+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Migrant Workers To Get Employment Under MGNREGA After 21 Days Of Quarantine: Bihar Govt
Image Credits: NDTV

The Nitish Kumar-led government has claimed that it would provide employment to migrant workers who have completed 21 days of mandatory quarantine, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme.

State's Water Resource Minister, Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the government has been working intensively in dealing with the migrant crisis and efforts are being made to ensure employment for them, based on skills and work experience.

"The government has also decided to open at least two clusters of small industries in each of the 38 districts to generate employment opportunities for the migrant workers," said Jha, adding that more than 5.95 lakh migrant labourers have already got employment in the state.

According to official figures, 16.5 lakh people have returned to Bihar between May 1 and May 26 ferried by the Sharmik special trains.

Jha shared that skill mapping of more than 80,000 people in quarantine centres have already been completed and that efforts are on to continue it.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been interacting with the migrant workers who are currently quarantined at different centres across the state through video-conferencing.

"It's government's resolve: all returned migrant workers will be provided employment in Bihar," said the Chief Minister, reported The Times of India

CM Nitish Kumar has also asked industrialists and entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the state and has promised that the government would aid in providing the necessary assistance.

Additionally, according to the directions of the Chief Minister, skill mapping of each of the migrants returning from other states is being carried out to build a database of skilled and unskilled labourers.

Also Read: Four-Year-Old Migrants' Kid Dies At Muzaffarpur Railway Station As Father Searches For Milk

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian