Migrant Workers Assaulted At Odisha Quarantine Facility Over Misconduct Towards Women Inmates

Migrant workers taking refuge in a quarantine facility in Odisha were subjected to assault by Panchayat officer and his allies on grounds that they had misbehaved with women lodged in the facility on May 27.

As many as 22 migrant workers, including 9 women workers, were lodged at a quarantine facility in Braja Kishore Satamauzi High School at Gadabishnupur panchayat under Erasama block. On May 27, a fight took place between some workers and the panchayat executive officer, Pabitra Mallick, and a woman sarpanch's husband Pravakar Behera.

The officials alleged that the migrants were caught misbehaving with some women, and were consequently beaten up. Upon asking the inmates, they refuted the claims and said that they were assaulted because they had raised their voice against the low-quality food and lack of basic facilities at the centre which was in clear violation of the Government diktat.

Erasama BDO, Kailash Behera, said that block officials and police personnel were immediately sent to the facility to investigate the matter. Upon reaching they realised that the claims by the workers were totally false and they were indeed guilty of misconduct towards the women.

It was also revealed that the workers had falsely implicated the Panchayat officer and his ally when they were caught in their act.

The Block Developmental Officer further clarified that since the workers had apologized for their unruly behavior, no action was taken against them.