Migrant Workers In Mangaluru Served Rotten, Decaying Rice As 'Free Ration'

Several workers claimed that the rice was spoilt to an extent that it was unfit for animals consumption.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   15 May 2020 2:32 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M

In an appalling incident, migrant workers stranded in Karnataka's Mangaluru were given rice that was rotten and unfit for human consumption.

The Labour Department had distributed rice bags a few days ago when the migrant labourers held a protest near MRPL urging the authorities to make travel arrangements for them to send them back to their native states.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Muneer Katipalla said that the 5-kilo rice bags were given in a bid to pacify the protestors so that they withdraw the protest.

When the labourers checked the bags after returning back, they found it to be rotten. Workers claimed that the rice was spoilt to the extent that it was unfit for animal consumption.

Additional Deputy Commissioner MK Roopa denied distributing spoilt rice."If you want, I will take you to the godown and show you. Around 500 bags are still there," she said.

Migrant workers have been affected the most since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Restrictions on transport facilities, inadequate arrangements and lack of employment have forced the workers to walk thousands of kilometres to reach their native states.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

