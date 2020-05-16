In yet another road accident involving stranded migrants trying to return home, 24 people were killed as a truck collided with another standby truck at around 3 am in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Officials said that separate groups of migrants took a ride on two trucks from Rajasthan and Delhi, and were headed to villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. In one of the trucks, labourers were sitting on sacks full of goods, when they were thrown on the ground as the truck collided.

"Some people had got down from one of the trucks that stopped at a dhaba to have tea. That was when the collision happened. We are still trying to figure out why so many people were packed in those vehicles coming from Delhi and Rajasthan. Those injured have been admitted to hospitals," NDTV quoted senior police officer Jai Narayan Singh as saying.

A rescue operation was carried out by a large number of police officials.

While two police officers have been suspended over the incident, both the trucks have been seized. Cases have been filed against the truck drivers.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"The road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya is extremely tragic. The government is involved in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as with the injured a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The death of migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to ensure relief and medical treatment for those injured. A probe has also been ordered," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi this morning.

Tweeting his condolences, Union Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: "It is very sad to know about the death of several workers in the road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. Also, I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the accident."

The accident also prompted opposition leaders to respond strongly.



"I demand that the Chief Minister should take action against the officers who didn't fulfil their responsibilities. Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," BSP chief Mayawati said.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister said that for the labourers who come to UP or pass-through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter. It's unfortunate that CM's directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred today," she added.

