COVID-19: Migrant Workers Kill Local Resident For Informing Health Officials About Their Presence In Bihar

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 31 March 2020 10:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-31T15:49:22+05:30
Image Credit: India Today

The state government has asked villagers to inform health officials if any migrant worker arrives from other states.

A resident of Bihar's Madhaul village in Runnisaidpur block, Sitamarhi district, was allegedly killed by locals after he informed health officials about the arrival of people from other states, in a bid to protect the spread of COVID-19 in the village.

When two migrants workers who worked in Maharashtra returned to their natives in Madhaul village earlier this week, the victim, Babalu, decided to alert health officials, as per the instructions issued by the state government for public consumption.

On receiving the information, a team of health officials visited the two migrant workers' homes to collect their samples for COVID-19 testing. This angered the two men, and after giving their samples, they rushed to Bablu's home along with five others and thrashed him to death

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway, reported India Today.

While thousands of migrant workers have returned to their homes in Bihar, isolation centres have been set up by the Bihar government with help from local panchayats. However, the migrant workers, citing a lack of basic facilities, are refusing to leave their homes for these centres.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Four Gujarat Migrant Workers Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra

