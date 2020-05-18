Twelve Migrants Injured As Bus Ferrying Them To Bihar Collides With Truck In UP

A bus carrying migrant workers to Bihar collided with a truck in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, leaving 12 labourers severely injured. A total of 25 migrant workers were on board.

The collision took place near a petrol pump in Pathwera on NH-28, on Sunday night, May 17, reported India Today.

According to witnesses, the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. While 12 migrants were left with serious injuries, seven are in a critical state. Some of them have been shifted to Gorakhpur medical college.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident took place. The injured were initially taken to the Tamkuhi health centre with the help of Kushinagar locals, who said that the truck driver fled the spot soon after the incident.

The bus was taking the migrants to Bhagalpur in Bihar as the after coronavirus lockdown was extended on Sunday, May 17.

On Saturday, May 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district authorities not to allow migrants to travel by unsafe means and to ensure that they are transported in buses after 26 workers who were returning to their homes died in a truck-trailer collision in Auraiya.

