Amid Lack Of Food, Hungry Migrant Workers Engage In Violent Clash On Shramik Special Train

"I saw 24 packets of food being distributed. That whole compartment has received food. We have not received any food, people are hungry here," one of the workers said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   7 May 2020 1:10 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credit: NDTV

Migrant workers armed with belts, were seen abusing and engaging in a fight with others over food in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. Some were even injured in the conflict. Some resorted to using force to fight and started punching and kicking each other.

The train ferrying about 1,200 migrant workers to Bihar reached Satna on Tuesday when a violent fight took place over distribution of food.

Amid the fight, several helpless and starving workers complained of food not being served to them.

"I saw 24 packets of food being distributed. That whole compartment has received food. We have not received any food, people are hungry here," one of the workers engaging in the fight said.

While the migrants engaged in a clash, Railway police officers acted as mute spectators as they feared of getting infected by COVID-19. They hit the train windows with sticks and tried to take control of the situation from the railway platform.

The fight went on for long and the police kept trying to calm them down. The Shramik Special train later resumed its journey to Bihar.

As a relief measure, thousands of stranded migrant labourers are being ferried by special trains to their native states amid the nationwide lockdown. These include migrants who lost their jobs overnight, and were left without food or shelter.

They have been desperate to go back to their homes at a time when restrictions have been imposed on travel amid the lockdown.

