18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP

In a desperate attempt to reach home amid the lockdown, 18 migrant labourers were found hiding inside a cement concrete mixer in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

The police found the migrant workers hiding in the cement mixer when the vehicle was stopped for routine checking.

#WATCH 18 people found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. DSP Umakant Chaudhary says, "They were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. The truck has been sent to a police station & an FIR has been registered". pic.twitter.com/SfsvS0EOCW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

"During a routine check-up at Panth Piplai village, about 35 km from Indore, we stopped a truck laden with a cement-mixer on suspicion. After opening the lid, we found 18 people inside," Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Yadav said.

He said that the workers were trying to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra as they had no work or wages since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed late in March. Yadav said the workers had begun their journey on Friday.

"They were all sent to a shelter for medical examination. A bus is also being arranged to send them to UP," he added.

Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police, Umakanth Chaudhari, said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was also seized.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, several migrant workers have attempted to reach back their homes, after walking hundreds of kilo metres or on bicycle, or hiding in trains.

Also Read: Former BJP Leader Makes Son Apologize And Clean Roadside Garbage For Misconduct With Policemen