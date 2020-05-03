News

18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP

The police found the migrant workers hiding in the cement mixer when the vehicle was stopped for routine checking.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   3 May 2020 11:20 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam
18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP

In a desperate attempt to reach home amid the lockdown, 18 migrant labourers were found hiding inside a cement concrete mixer in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

The police found the migrant workers hiding in the cement mixer when the vehicle was stopped for routine checking.

"During a routine check-up at Panth Piplai village, about 35 km from Indore, we stopped a truck laden with a cement-mixer on suspicion. After opening the lid, we found 18 people inside," Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Yadav said.

He said that the workers were trying to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra as they had no work or wages since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed late in March. Yadav said the workers had begun their journey on Friday.

"They were all sent to a shelter for medical examination. A bus is also being arranged to send them to UP," he added.

Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police, Umakanth Chaudhari, said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was also seized.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, several migrant workers have attempted to reach back their homes, after walking hundreds of kilo metres or on bicycle, or hiding in trains.

Also Read: Former BJP Leader Makes Son Apologize And Clean Roadside Garbage For Misconduct With Policemen

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Corona Warrior: Gurugram Cop Makes Masks At Home, Distributes Among People To Curb COVID-19

NewsCorona Warrior: Gurugram Cop Makes Masks At Home, Distributes Among People To Curb COVID-19

18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP

News18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP

In Landmark Victory For Women

NewsIn Landmark Victory For Women's Rights, Sudan Moves To Outlaw Female Genital Mutilation

Largest Recorded Hole In Ozone Layer Over Arctic Now Closed: UN

EnvironmentLargest Recorded Hole In Ozone Layer Over Arctic Now Closed: UN

All Maharashtra Citizens To Get Free Health Cover Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NewsAll Maharashtra Citizens To Get Free Health Cover Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Former BJP Leader Makes Son Apologize And Clean Roadside Garbage For Misconduct With Policemen

NewsFormer BJP Leader Makes Son Apologize And Clean Roadside Garbage For Misconduct With Policemen