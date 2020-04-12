News

Maharashtra: Migrant Worker From Assam Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Commits Suicide

Navya Singh
Published : 12 April 2020 10:24 AM GMT
The 30-year-old worker reportedly attended the religious congregation Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital.
In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Akola, on Friday, April 10.

The man hailed from West Salpara village in Nagaon district of Assam and was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola on April 7. He had tested positive for coronavirus on April 10.

He had reportedly attended the religious congregation Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital.

The 30-year-old worker allegedly slit his throat and was found lying on the bathroom floor.

He had reportedly left his home nearly nine months ago.

On Saturday, local Congress MLA Rockybul Hussain visited the deceased's home in Assam.

"I visited the deceased's house when I got to know he allegedly committed suicide after he was tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra. The deputy magistrate of Akola has confirmed the report," Hussain said.

So far, 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Akola district with six from Akola city.

