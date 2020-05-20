Migrant Worker Kidnaps, Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh, Arrested

A migrant worker was arrested in Uttar Pradesh by Rajkot rural police on Tuesday, May 19, for allegedly kidnapping and raping a six-year-old girl.

Identified as Sonu Chouhan, the man is a resident of Jetpur but a native of Maharajgunj in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that Chouhan, 22, was working in Jetpur as a labourer.

He kidnapped the girl when she was sleeping with her family on her footpath, and allegedly raped her at a scheduled stretch of road on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"However, a few people saw the man assaulting the girl and challenged him. The assailant then ran away," The Indian Express quoted superintendent of Rajkot (rural) Police, Balram Meena, as saying.

According to the SP, Chouhan was chased by some people but he managed to flee. However, police later arrested him after analysing the CCTV footage of the area.

The lockdown imposed by the government has done little to reduce the number of rapes that occur each day. There have been multiple incidents of sexual assault amid the lockdown.

In a recent incident, seven men, including three minors, allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old woman near Madhya Pradesh's Padhar on April 29.

