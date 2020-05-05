News

Migrant Worker Cycling To Uttar Pradesh Dies On His Way In Vadodra

The deceased has been identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar.

5 May 2020


Image Credits: India Today, Gratitude DNA/Twitter (Representational Images)

A 40-year-old migrant worker who is believed to be cycling to his home in Uttar Pradesh, died on the way near Karjan in Vadodara on Monday, May 4. A passerby, who found him unconscious on the road, informed the police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

From an identity card that was recovered by police, the deceased has been identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar. A bag of clothes and his cycle have been recovered from the spot where he was found.

"He worked at a private firm in Ankleshwar and had cycled from Ankleshwar till here. But we cannot say for sure whether he was travelling back to his native town all the way to UP or to Vadodara from where trains to UP have commenced," The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

Karjan is around 55 km from Ankleshwar.

"We found his Aadhaar card and a bag full of clothes. We have informed his family members. He has a brother who also stays in Ankleshwar. Once he reaches here, we will conduct the postmortem and hand over the body to the family. After the autopsy, we can confirm whether he died of exhaustion or any other reason," the officer added.





