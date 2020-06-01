Migrant On Board Rajasthan-West Bengal Shramik Special Train Dies, Passengers Travel With Body For 8 Hours

The death of a 50-year-old migrant worker on-board a Shramik Special train from Rajasthan to West Bengal triggered panic among passengers who had to travel with the body for more than eight hours.

Buddha Parihar, the deceased, hailed from Harishchandrapur in Malda district and worked at a hotel in Rajasthan's Bikaner. His brother-in-law, Saraju Das, worked at the same hotel with him. Parihar was working in Rajasthan for nearly two decades.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Both Parihar and Das had lost their jobs amid the coronavirus crisis, and their several attempts to return to Malda failed due to lack of enough money. On May 29, they finally managed to board a train at around 11 AM.

On their way, Parihar breathed his last at around 10 PM on Saturday, May 30, when the train was near Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh.

Passengers in the train began to panic suspecting that Parihar may have died of coronavirus and that they might contract the virus.

An Eastern Railway official said that doctors and other staff attended after the train reached the Malda station around 6.40 am on May 31, Sunday. The body was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

In a written statement, Das claimed that Parihar was suffering from Tuberculosis. After he felt unwell during the journey, he was given medicine when, but he did not survive.

The matter was later handed over to the English Bazar Police Station, which began an investigation into the incident. The body was sent to Malda Medical College for postmortem.

"We used to work at a hotel but as soon as the lockdown was enforced we lost our job. We didn't have any money left and tried to return home several times but couldn't. In the meantime, Buddha fell sick. Finally, we boarded the train on May 29. But he died on the train mysteriously," NDTV quoted Das as saying.

Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra also confirmed that Parihar had tuberculosis. He further said that Das, who was accompanying Parihar, will be tested for COVID-19.

Also Read: Body Of Migrant Worker Who Died Four Days Ago Found In Toilet Of Shramik Special Train In Jhansi