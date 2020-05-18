News

After UP And West Bengal, 4 Migrants Die In Truck Accident In Madhya Pradesh's Banda

The shocking incident from MP came to light hours after 32 migrants were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district earlier during the day.

In a tragic incident, a migrant worker and his wife, along with two other people were crushed to death by a tanker truck in Barwani area of Madhya Pradesh. The four home-bound migrants were allegedly returning to Indore from Maharashtra.

Migrants Injured In West Bengal

The migrants were released from Jalpaiguri district hospital after preliminary treatment.

Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

In a separate incident, a migrant couple heading to Bihar from Haryana, died when a pickup loader hit them in the Unnao district on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

The accident took place on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Ashok Chaudhary, 45, an auto driver, and his wife Chhoti, 36. While both the husband and the wife lost their lives, their 6-year-old child, however, survived the tragic accident.

In another incident, as many as 24 migrants died and 15 others suffered critical injuries after the truck they were travelling in, on Saturday, was hit by a lorry in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. Those who were injured were shifted to a hospital.

The migrants were coming from Rajasthan and were travelling to different locations in Bihar, Jharkhand.

"24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar & Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Auraiya said.

