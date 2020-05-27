News

[VIDEO] Toddler Tries To Wake Mother Who Died Of Hunger, Heat In Bihar

According to reports, the incident took place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where the 23-year-old migrant mother had arrived in a Shramik special train, on Monday, May 25.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   27 May 2020 10:35 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-27T16:30:37+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
[VIDEO] Toddler Tries To Wake Mother Who Died Of Hunger, Heat In Bihar

Image Credits: Twitter/ Kavish

In one of the most heartbreaking incidents on the plight of migrant workers, a baby was seen trying to wake his dead mother at a railway station in Bihar, the video of which is being widely shared on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where the 23-year-old migrant mother had arrived in a Shramik special train, on Monday, May 25.

NDTV reported that the woman had been unwell on the train, during the journey. She had taken ill due to the lack of food and water, also after spending long hours in the heat.

She had boarded the special train for migrants from Gujarat on Sunday, May 24 and the next day as the train reached its destination, she reportedly collapsed.

After her body was laid out on the station platform, her little son kept playing and trying to wake her.

The Railways Ministry has said that the woman had been unwell and died on the train. After her death, the family was asked to get off at Muzaffarpur station in Bihar.

Reportedly, she was heading to Katihar district in the state, with her sister, sister's husband and two children.

