'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop': Migrant Worker Airlifted By Actor Names Shop After Him In Odisha

"What is a superhero? They're supposed to represent hope, opportunity, and strength for everybody."

This quotation by the American actor Aldis Hodge has been brought to life by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has been working round the clock to help the distressed migrant workers tide over the pandemic-induced difficulties.

The actor has not just helped in arranging buses and flights for such workers so that they could reach their native villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states, but has also provided them with food and other necessary things

On Sunday, July 19, a migrant worker hailing from Odisha expressed his gratitude towards the actor by naming his welding shop 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'.

According to media reports, the actor had arranged a special flight for the worker, Prashant Kumar Pradhan and other stranded migrant workers so that they can return to their families. The worker was airlifted by Sonu from Cochin to Odisha.

The signboard that has been hung at the shop also bears a picture of the actor.

"I was working as a plumber in a company near the Kochi airport. I was earning around Rs 700 per day. After the lockdown, I lost my job and money started drying up," 32-year-old Prashant told The Times of India.

"I tried to get a ticket on a Shramik Special train, but failed. District officials and local leaders also couldn't do much either. I thought I would never be able to return home," told Prashant.



But then, Sonu Sood appeared as an angel in our lives. He arranged for a special flight to take us home," he added.



Reacting to the incident, Sonu shared with the publication that the worker was hesitant to seek his permission at the start, however, this kind gesture has humbled the actor and made him part of their journey in difficult times.

The actor said, "I have endorsed so many brands, but this is something special and very close to my heart."

Meanwhile, Sonu will also be coming up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the COVID-19 lockdown.

