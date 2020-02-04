Uttar Pradesh: 3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Mid-Day Meal Container In Primary School

A three-year-old girl at Rampur Atari primary school in Lalganj area of Mirzapur died after falling into a container in which mid-day meal for school children was being cooked.

According to additional basic siksha adhikhari, Rammilan Yadav, the girl stumbled over construction material at the school and fell into the container.

The girl, Anchal, was enrolled at the Anganvadi centre which is attached to the school.

The child was rushed to a government primary health centre by teachers and cooks where she received primary treatment. She was later referred to the divisional hospital in Mirzapur where she died while being treated.

According to one of the doctors, she had suffered more than 80 percent burn injuries.

The cooks have been accused of carelessness by the girl's parents.

Mirzapur district magistrate Sushil Patel said that a probe has been ordered. Additionally, the school headmaster Santosh Kumar Yadav has been suspended in connection with the incident.

"Strict action would be taken against those found guilty. An FIR will be registered in this connection," Hindustan Times quoted Patel as saying.

Also Read: Karnataka: Almost 90 Kids Fall Sick As Dead Lizard Surfaces In Mid-Day Meal