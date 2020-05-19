No More Compulsory To Pay Wages To Employees During Lockdown, Government Withdraws Order

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn its order which made it mandatory for the employers to pay wages to their employees during the lockdown, even if their establishments remained shut.

In a notification, the Ministry revoked orders on compulsory wage payment to workers issued by the National Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, starting from Monday, May 18.

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdownindia till 31.05.2020, to fight #COVID19

New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown4 restrictions. States to decide various zones, taking into consideration parameters shared by @MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/AeMHvowaaH — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 17, 2020

"Save as otherwise provided in the guidelines annexed to this order, all order issued by the NEC [national executive committee] under Section 10(2)(I) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, shall cease to have effect from 18.05.2020," read the order.



The order was a part of a notification which directed authorities to strictly adhere to the guidelines framed for the fourth phase of the lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Notably, the Supreme Court, on May 15, had said that the employers cannot be persecuted for the non-payment of wages during the lockdown.

The Home Ministry had on March 29 issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, asking the employers to pay wages to workers on due date without any deduction to help the working class tide over the coronavirus pandemic.

"All employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplaces, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown," the March 29 order had said.

