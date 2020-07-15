Ban Facebook For Serving Personnel, Ex-Servicemen: MHA Orders Paramilitary Forces, Bats For 'Made-in-India' Apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered all paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and NSG, to ban Facebook for personnel who are serving in forces as well as for ex-servicemen as they remain in touch with armed forces.

Last week, the Indian Army had directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG and Instagram in an attempt to plug leakage of information. As per the Army's notification, these apps have to be deleted by July 15.

Calling for the ban to be extended to the entire force like CRPF, ITBP and ex-servicemen too, the letter by the Union Home Ministry mentioned that India should have its own apps like Facebook or Instagram to which no foreign country should have access.

The directive has been issued because there has been an exponential increase in the number of military personnel being targeted online by intelligence agencies of Pakistan and China.

As per the directive, those who fail to follow the order will face strict actions.

India had recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country claiming they were engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

Early this year in February, the Indian Navy had banned over 85 social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Signal and Telegram apart from a ban on the use of smartphones in warships, as well as on all the Naval establishments in the country after the arrest of seven personnel from various parts of the country found involved in espionage activities for Pakistan.



