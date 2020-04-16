COVID-19 Outbreak: Government Issues Fresh Guidelines To Combat Pandemic During Lockdown 2.0

The 21-day national lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14.

However, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rising over 11,000 and the death toll surpassing the 300 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address to the nation extended the national lockdown on Tuesday, April 14.

The lockdown that started on March 25 has now been extended till May 3 in an attempt to get a grip over the transmission and also boost testing facilities in the country.

The government on Wednesday, April 15, issued a revised set of guidelines for citizens and state governments to follow during the period of COVID-19 lockdown.



Excerpts From The Guidelines To Be Followed During The Lockdown 2.0

All domestic and air travel of passengers, except for security purposes has been suspended. Passenger movement by trains, buses and metro rail services stands suspended. Restriction on inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals has been imposed. However, the movement for medical reasons has been permitted. Educational institutions including coaching, training centres shall remain closed. Entry into cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places has been barred. Taxis (including autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators have been suspended. Any kind of gathering— social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious functions won't be permitted. All religious places and places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited. For funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted The government has allowed industries functioning in rural areas, that is outside municipal areas, to resume operations from April 30 but with strict social distancing norms. Manufacturing units producing essential goods such as drugs, medicines etc have been allowed to function. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine. A strict ban has been imposed on the sale of tobacco, gutka and liquor during the lockdown. Spitting has been made a punishable offence. Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops or carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shops to remain open during the lockdown. Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters to be allowed from April 20.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues National Directives for #COVID19 management. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine. pic.twitter.com/14Y7zq9vqp — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Also Read: Haryana: Locals Attack Police Officials On COVID-19 Lockdown Duty With Sticks