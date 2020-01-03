News

Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Detained For ‘Trying To Visit’ Her Grandfather’s Grave

January 3rd, 2020 / 1:09 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was put under house arrest by the J&K police after she tried to visit southern Kashmir on 2nd January.

Mehbooba Mufti is among three former chief ministers who have been detained since August 5.

Iltija Mufti was barred from leaving her residence at Gupkar Road in Srinagar, when she was planning to visit the grave of her grandfather and former chief minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district to offer prayers.

“I sought permission from the authorities at around 11 am today to visit Bijbehara, but I was put under detention,” Iltija, told The Wire. “Then, I tried to move in a private car but I was not allowed out of our house. They even didn’t allow me to call a press conference.”

Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, was the chief minister of PDP-BJP alliance for a year and died on January 7, 2016 after a prolonged illness.

According to Iltija, a police officer at the level of deputy inspector told her that she could not leave. “Is it a crime to visit my grandfather’s grave under the new constitution and new system?” she said. “They are just being paranoid.”

The additional director general of J&K police (law and order) Muneer Khan, however, rejected Iltija’s claims and told the media that she has not been placed put under house arrest.

The 34-year-old has been using her mother, Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter account frequently to express her views on the detentions of Kashmir politicians and the political developments in the region.

Also Read: Abrogation Of Article 370 Would Result In J&K’s “Freedom” From India, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Contributors

Written by : Sanika Athavale

Edited by : Bharat Nayak

