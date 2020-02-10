Mehbooba Mufti Is 'Daddy's Girl', Omar Abdullah A 'Radical': Govt's PSA Dossier

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were slapped with the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 6 because of Abdullah's ability to "convince his electorate to vote in huge numbers" and Mufti for being a "Daddy's girl," according to the government's PSA dossier.

Both the leaders have been under the detention since the abrogation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah's sister, Sara Abdullah Pilot, moved to Supreme Court on February 10 to challenge the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) invoked against the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister.

Sara Abdullah Pilot said that her brother's detention was a grave violation of his constitutional rights including that of freedom of speech and part of a "consistent and concerted effort to muzzle all political rivals."

Sara's petition said the dossier contains "patently false and ridiculous material", essentially accusing him of becoming a popular figure among general masses and possessing considerable influence over people.

The dossier, accessed by NDTV , includes his "ability to garner votes even during peak militancy and poll boycotts." It says Mr Abdullah, a former Union Minister, can influence people for any cause and specifically cites his ability to bring voters out in the wake of boycott calls by separatists. "The capacity of the subject to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak of militancy and poll boycotts," it says.

In the case of Mehbooba Mufti, the government in the PSA dossier has called the former Jammu & Kashmir a "Daddy's girl."

In a six-page government dossier, Mehbooba Mufti has been accused of working with separatists, making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Citing the accusations against her, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on February 9 took to Twitter to question why the BJP had entered an alliance with her in 2014 and PM Modi had "showered praise" on her.

Iltija taking over her mother's Twitter account wrote that the dossier described Mehbooba Mufti as 'hard-headed & scheming person" who is known from "dangerous & insidious machinations." She also has been compared to a "medieval historical figure who usurped power by poisoning her opponents."

The dossier mentioned that "green colour'' of the PDP party flag reflects its radical origin. Hitting out at the ruling party, she pointed out that BJP's ally Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United also has a green flag.

"Is a party credible & nationalistic enough only when it's BJPs ally?" she asked. The government in the dossier has referred to 12 of Mufti's tweets and statements alleging that they were aimed to incite and divide people.

However, in Omar Abdullah's case, none of his tweets was used to back up the allegation.

According to the previous law, both the former chief ministers' detention was about to end on February 5, 2020. However, on February 7, the PSA was invoked against both resulting in three more months of detention.



