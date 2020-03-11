News

Meghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 11 March 2020 4:58 AM GMT
Meghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

Image Credits: Aajkaal

The group of nine was confronted by villagers near Passang, who believed that they were practitioners of witchcraft and black magic.

The Meghalaya Police arrested 25 people in East Khasi Hills district for allegedly killing a man and injuring eight others over suspicion of witchcraft, police said on Tuesday, March 10.

The youth - Macmilan Kharshandi - and his eight friends had gone to a picnic in Syntung on Sunday, March 8. On their way back in the night, the group was confronted by villagers near Passang, who believed that the group were menshohnoh - practitioners of witchcraft and black magic.

According to police, the attack was triggered by social media rumours about child-lifters.

"We picked up these people around 4 a.m. They said they presumed the nine men to be kidnappers as they were moving back and forth from one village to another at night. They had apparently been forewarned about the movement of suspicious people via social media," Claudia A. Lyngwa, District Superintendent of Police told The Hindu.

Three people were injured in the attack and six escaped to a nearby forest. While the police rescued the group, Kharshandi died on the way to the civil hospital in Shillong.

On Monday evening, March 9, police arrested 27 people after raiding the village in which the attack took place. However, two minors and one senior citizen were later released.

"A majority of those who participated in the lynching have been sent to judicial custody, while six were sent to police custody," Lyngwa said.


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

India Was World

NewsIndia Was World's Second-Largest Arms Importer In 2015-19, Russia Largest Supplier: Report

Smart Boards, Uniforms, Textbooks: Jagan Govt

NewsSmart Boards, Uniforms, Textbooks: Jagan Govt's Announces Modernisation Of 15,715 Andhra Schools

UK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NewsUK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gujarat: Teen Girl Hangs Herself After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video

NewsGujarat: Teen Girl Hangs Herself After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video

Meghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

NewsMeghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

Zomato Delivery Personnel Suffers Fracture After Restaurant Staff Assault Him Over Delay In Pickup

NewsZomato Delivery Personnel Suffers Fracture After Restaurant Staff Assault Him Over Delay In Pickup