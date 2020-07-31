News

Uttar Pradesh: Good Samaritans To Be Rewarded Rs 2,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims In Meerut

In an attempt to curb accidents at night, the administration also decided to put up retro reflective tapes at 39 crossings in the district.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 July 2020 5:18 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: Good Samaritans To Be Rewarded Rs 2,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims In Meerut

Image Credit: India Today

Those who would extend help to road accident victims and take them to the hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, will now be awarded Rs 2,000 cash. This is a scheme that is already in place in other parts of the state, and in Delhi.

In an attempt to curb accidents at night, the administration also decided to put up retro reflective tapes at 39 crossings in the district.

"It has been decided to ensure that rumble strips are set up at black spots, which are accident-prone areas. Instructions have been given to the regional transport officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and SP traffic to inspect these black spots and see the corrective measures that can be taken," The Times Of India quoted Ram Chandra, additional district magistrate (administration), as saying.

There was a meeting on a nine-pointer demand with transport officials in attendance.

To encourage people to help accident victims, Rs 2,000 cash reward will be given to the Good Samaritans. In this regard, a board will be set up at government hospitals and police stations and police personnel will be instructed to make sure that no question is asked from those who bring accident victims to hospitals," said Additional regional transport officer (ARTO) Dinesh Chandra.

Meerut has a total of 21 black spots, 14 hotspots on national highways, two on state highways and five on district crossings. Additional regional transport officer Shweta Sharma, said, "At least 39 spots have been identified where retro reflective tapes will be set up so that driving during night doesn't become accident-prone here."

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Teacher Visits Students Every Day To Ensure They Are Fine Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian