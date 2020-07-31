Uttar Pradesh: Good Samaritans To Be Rewarded Rs 2,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims In Meerut

Those who would extend help to road accident victims and take them to the hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, will now be awarded Rs 2,000 cash. This is a scheme that is already in place in other parts of the state, and in Delhi.

In an attempt to curb accidents at night, the administration also decided to put up retro reflective tapes at 39 crossings in the district.

"It has been decided to ensure that rumble strips are set up at black spots, which are accident-prone areas. Instructions have been given to the regional transport officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and SP traffic to inspect these black spots and see the corrective measures that can be taken," The Times Of India quoted Ram Chandra, additional district magistrate (administration), as saying.

There was a meeting on a nine-pointer demand with transport officials in attendance.

To encourage people to help accident victims, Rs 2,000 cash reward will be given to the Good Samaritans. In this regard, a board will be set up at government hospitals and police stations and police personnel will be instructed to make sure that no question is asked from those who bring accident victims to hospitals," said Additional regional transport officer (ARTO) Dinesh Chandra.

Meerut has a total of 21 black spots, 14 hotspots on national highways, two on state highways and five on district crossings. Additional regional transport officer Shweta Sharma, said, "At least 39 spots have been identified where retro reflective tapes will be set up so that driving during night doesn't become accident-prone here."

