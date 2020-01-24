Within 3 Days Of Emergency Request, India Donates 30,000 Doses Of Measles Vaccine To Maldives

India handed over 30,000 doses of Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine to the Maldives Government after the suspected outbreak of measles in the island nation.

Measles had earlier been eradicated from the Maldives, however, the government in Male suspected an outbreak after the detection of four cases which tested positive in the last one week and started making emergency requests for the MR vaccine.

The Maldives had first approached Denmark which was willing to supply but in one month's time.

UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) too said that they can deliver the required vaccines after 4 weeks.

The Maldives then requested the Indian Embassy on January 20. India swiftly responded to the request and delivered the consignment over to authorities in Male on Thursday, within three days.

The Serum Institute of India Private Limited provided the vaccines.



The vaccines were handed over to the Maldives' Ministry of Health at a ceremony during which the Maldivian Health Minister Abdulla Ameen presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, to convey gratitude for the gesture of goodwill and solidarity.

The two sides had earlier signed an MoU on health cooperation in June 2019 during the PM Modi's visit.

The meeting in Male was to plan a cooperation framework in capacity building and training of doctors and medical and mental health professionals, disease surveillance and setting up digital health capacities in the Maldives, etc.

India is currently constructing a 100-bed comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Hulhumale as a project under the bilateral USD 800 million Line of Credit. The hospital is being funded by the Tata Memorial Centre and will be completed in an 18 months' time frame.

What is the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine?

Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus, it can almost always be prevented with a vaccine. Also called rubeola, measles can be serious and even fatal for small children.

The MR vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine, in use for over 40 years in many countries across the world.





