Mary Kom Violates 14-Day Quarantine Protocol, Attends Breakfast Party Hosted By President

Setting a wrong precedent, Indian boxing superstar MC Mary Kom, who returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, violated the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol as she attended a breakfast, for the Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, hosted by President Ramnath Kovind on March 18.

The 14-day quarantine period has been decided by the governments across the world and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in close contact with COVID-19 positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at a party, also attended the President''s residence. Singh has now put himself under self-quarantine.

Several netizens criticised the reckless and careless act of the six-time world champion.

This is highly irresponsible...Very bad... https://t.co/MnqTELnAHQ — GUNJAN BHASKER (@gun_bha2000) March 21, 2020





India is setting wrong precedents. Mary Kom had returned home March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic. However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/HChD6ys1w4 — Digital Police- Legal Tech And Tech Law Project (@_DigitalPolice) March 21, 2020 Country is under threat since educated people like #kanikakapur and #marykom have not followed protocol and infected many politicians and industry personals. So other infected people might have done worst by now #CoronaChainScare — Rahul (@Covid_19Fight) March 21, 2020







This is absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable. #MaryKom should have been the last person to do this. Millions look up to her. Very very disappointing. #CoronavirusOutbreakindia https://t.co/k0ufRQMCjB — Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) March 21, 2020

Some Twitter users also lashed out at the President, questioning if he should be hosting a breakfast party amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But why is Rashtrapati Bhawan holding these events? https://t.co/r77sxKdHks — Arjun Kumar (@Hiddenheritage) March 21, 2020 What the hell is @rashtrapatibhvn doing organising these mega breakfast meetings with MPs at this time? Is that an essential service! https://t.co/nRE6PlKdGx — Awadhi Gyan (@siddhu_75) March 21, 2020



President Kovind himself is likely to undergo coronavirus test as he came in contact Singh at the party.

