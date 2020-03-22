News

Mary Kom Violates 14-Day Quarantine Protocol, Attends Breakfast Party Hosted By President

Navya Singh
Published : 22 March 2020 6:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-22T12:17:27+05:30
Image Credit: India Today

Several netizens criticised the reckless and careless act of the six-time world champion.

Setting a wrong precedent, Indian boxing superstar MC Mary Kom, who returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, violated the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol as she attended a breakfast, for the Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, hosted by President Ramnath Kovind on March 18.

The 14-day quarantine period has been decided by the governments across the world and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in close contact with COVID-19 positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at a party, also attended the President''s residence. Singh has now put himself under self-quarantine.

Several netizens criticised the reckless and careless act of the six-time world champion.



Some Twitter users also lashed out at the President, questioning if he should be hosting a breakfast party amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President Kovind himself is likely to undergo coronavirus test as he came in contact Singh at the party.

Also Read: Lucknow: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Booked For Negligence

