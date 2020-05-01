Maruti Suzuki Reports Zero Sales In April Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In the wake of the deadly pandemic, India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has reported zero sales in the domestic market in April.

The company reported zero sales after the government ordered to shut down all production facilities. With factories shut, showrooms closed and people staying indoors, the country's largest car maker witnessed a drastic drop in sales for the entire month.

Maruti Suzuki manufactures around 150,000 cars on an average every month under normal circumstances which has contributed to maintaining its position as the country's biggest car maker.

After the government permitted resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port, following all safety guidelines.

On March 23, the automaker announced that it had halted the production of vehicles at its various plants, including Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The company's production slumped 32 per cent in March.

The production of passenger vehicles was at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a drop of 32.26 per cent.

The mini and compact segments cars also experienced a decline as the production stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.

