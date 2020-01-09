[Video] BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement
The Logical Indian Crew India
January 9th, 2020 / 6:51 PM / Updated 5 hours ago
Image Credit: News Nation
More often than not, allegations are thrown at the ruling government of influencing The Election Commission of India and the election results. But this time around, a viral video clip from TV18’s December 27, 2019, broadcast has hit the credibility of the Election Commission hard.
The viral clip features BJP’s alleged CM face, Manoj Tiwari, in conversation with TV18’s anchor, Amish Devgan. The clip shows Tiwari accurately predicting the Delhi assembly elections date, two weeks before the EC officially announced the election schedule.
The viral video clip shows Devgan asking Tiwari, “(Arvind) Kejriwal feels that since you could not cross 75, failed to form the government in Maharashtra, then he’s dabangg (heavyweight) in Delhi.”
To which, Tiwari replies, “Who’s dabangg will soon be proven and will be known on February 8. What are you today? You don’t have shame? Despite being in government, you went to third positions (in Lok Sabha polls). You lost your deposits.”
@ECISVEEP commission should clarify how @ManojTiwariMP . was aware of election date of Delhi couple of weeks back? @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/KX9Bd4uZ1u
— Itisha (@ItiTish) January 6, 2020
This is exactly where the fingers are pointed out at Tiwari as the official election dates were not announced back then.
The TV18 anchor was quick to figure this out and says, “You are saying February 8. The election dates have not yet been announced.”
As Tiwari was caught off guard, he tries to brush it out saying, “Arre bhai, the last assembly polls were held on February 7. If this doesn’t take place on February 8, then the election will take place on February 14.”
Devgan, not generally known to question the ruling party, asks, “They are asking if the Election Commissioner himself has informed you about this.”
To which, Tiwari responds, “When did the last election take place. I want to say that some people are always seething and looking for an opportunity to react.”
Whether a coincidence or not, the question still remains – How the BJP MP from North-East Delhi rightly predicted Delhi Assembly polls date?
Also Read: Missing, Delhi Police! Last Seen Beating Students At Jamia University
Contributors
Written by : Prateek Gautam
Edited by : Shweta Kothari