News

[Video] BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 10th, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Image Credit: News Nation

More often than not, allegations are thrown at the ruling government of influencing The Election Commission of India and the election results. But this time around, a viral video clip from TV18’s December 27, 2019, broadcast has hit the credibility of the Election Commission hard.

The viral clip features BJP’s alleged CM face, Manoj Tiwari, in conversation with TV18’s anchor, Amish Devgan. The clip shows Tiwari accurately predicting the Delhi assembly elections date, two weeks before the EC officially announced the election schedule.

The viral video clip shows Devgan asking Tiwari, “(Arvind) Kejriwal feels that since you could not cross 75, failed to form the government in Maharashtra, then he’s dabangg (heavyweight) in Delhi.”

To which, Tiwari replies, “Who’s dabangg will soon be proven and will be known on February 8. What are you today? You don’t have shame? Despite being in government, you went to third positions (in Lok Sabha polls). You lost your deposits.”

This is exactly where the fingers are pointed out at Tiwari as the official election dates were not announced back then.

The TV18 anchor was quick to figure this out and says, “You are saying February 8. The election dates have not yet been announced.”

As Tiwari was caught off guard, he tries to brush it out saying, “Arre bhai, the last assembly polls were held on February 7. If this doesn’t take place on February 8, then the election will take place on February 14.”

Devgan, not generally known to question the ruling party, asks, “They are asking if the Election Commissioner himself has informed you about this.”

To which, Tiwari responds, “When did the last election take place. I want to say that some people are always seething and looking for an opportunity to react.”

Whether a coincidence or not, the question still remains – How the BJP MP from North-East Delhi rightly predicted Delhi Assembly polls date?

Also Read: Missing, Delhi Police! Last Seen Beating Students At Jamia University

Contributors

Written by : Prateek Gautam

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement"]
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement"]

Related Stories

[Video] BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement

Solapur Date Palms Make Profitable

Date Palms Make Profitable Entrance In Solapur

Exit Polls India BJP NDA

With NDA Predicted To Win 2019 General Elections, Know All About Exit Polls

Gurjar Security Guard Soldiers

Till Date, This Security Guard Has Sent 4,500 Letters To Families Of Martyred Soldiers

Muzaffarnagar Riots Eye Witness

Two Weeks Before Hearing On Muzaffarnagar Riots, Eye Witness Who Saw His Brother’s Murder Shot Dead

Madhav Gadgil

Interview: “State Govts Openly Flouting Environmental Laws,” Says Prof Gadgil Who Predicted Kerala Floods

Latest on The Logical Indian

Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

News

Kerala School Receives Backlash For Grouping Kids By Caste, Religion On Blackboard

News

Sedition Cases Double Since 2016, Jharkhand Records Maximum: NCRB Data 2018

News

He Once Fought British, Now Fighting Against CAA: This 101-Yr-Old Freedom Fighter Is Raising The Bar

News

Axis Bank Resignation Spree: 15,000 Employees Quit Within Nine Months Amid Organisational Restructuring

Others

Hundred Children Awarded At The Recently Concluded Global Child Prodigy Awards In New Delhi

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.