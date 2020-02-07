OSD Arrested: Delhi Dy CM Demands Strict Action Against Officer, BJP Questions Sisodia's Role

In response to the arrest of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Friday, the minister asked the CBI to ensure strict action against the officer who was caught in an alleged case of bribery.



Manish Sisodia on Friday took to Twitter and confirmed that he was aware of the arrest of a GST inspector for taking bribe. "This officer was posted in my office as an OSD. CBI should strictly punish him. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in last five years," the deputy CM tweeted.

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

BJP's Amit Malviya has, however, questioned the involvement of the Deputy Chief Minister, claiming that no OSD in a Deputy CM's office can accept bribes without the knowledge of his political boss.

...भी तैनात था नहीं



अब भी तैनात है और कल रात जब रिश्वत लेते हुए पकड़ा गया तब भी आपका ही OSD था।



उगाही करवाते वक्त सोचा नहीं होगा की पकड़ा जाएगा... क्यों? https://t.co/c0GhxYSi7D — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 7, 2020

He also wrote, "the party born out of the movement against corruption will end with corruption."

The CBI had arrested a Delhi government officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh on Thursday, February 6.

Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a GST-related matter, officials had said. He was then taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning.

Madhav was posted in Manish Sisodia's office since 2015. His arrest comes just two days before the Delhi assembly election.

Sisodia's role in the case has not been established so far and the investigation is going on.





Also Read: EC Bans Delhi Police DCP From Election Duty For Linking Shaheen Bagh Shooter With AAP