Manipur Girl Called 'Corona', Beaten Up By Locals In Gurugram

In a case of racial profiling, a Manipuri girl was abused and attacked by locals from Faizapur, Gurugram in Haryana when she was passing through the locality.



20-year old Neng Chonghoi Misao, was returning after meeting her friend when she was stopped by an elderly woman, claiming that Misao trespassed her private premises.

Friend of the victim told the media that the woman started hurling abuses at her for passing through the street in front of her house. When Misao asked the woman to speak politely, the woman allegedly called her 'Corona', according to an East Mojo report.

After observing the brawl between the two, the woman's family came out and started beating Misao with sticks. She was left unconscious due to the injury on the head. Later, some locals came to her rescue and thereafter she approached the local police.

The Police, to its shock, asked Misao to compromise and pacify the situation. She then called the North East Support Centre & Helpline (NESCH) who reached the location around 8:30 pm.

"We contacted the DCP and requested to take immediate action," Nambu Riamei, a member of NESCH was quoted by the East Mojo.

Misao was taken to medical care by the team. An FIR was lodged at the medical centre. She is currently undergoing medical treatment and is waiting for her CT scan results.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to increased profiling and targeting of individuals of ethnic groups and minorities in India.

A similar case took place around March 25, where a 40-year old man was arrested for spitting on a Manipuri woman and calling her 'Corona', in North-West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, after she objected to his misbehaviour.

