Delhi: Manipur Woman Spat On, Called 'Corona', Case Registered Against Unidentified Man

Racial attacks on citizens from the northeast have increased since the coronavirus outbreak gripped India. A Manipur woman in her early 20s on Sunday, March 22 came across such racial discrimination in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area where she was spat on and called "corona" by an unidentified man.

According to an NDTV report, a case has been filed in the matter and the police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the man behind the attack.



According to the woman's allegations, she was on her way to buy groceries when the man came on a two-wheeler and spat on her. He called her "corona" before fleeing the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed.

Lawyer and social activist Alana Golmei shared photos of a Manipuri woman who attacked in Delhi's North Campus area.

Another racist attack on NE girl reported just now in North Campus calling her Coronavirus and spitting on her. Are the concerned authorities waiting for untoward situation to happen again? Incident like Nido Tania should not happen again to any of our NE boys and girls. pic.twitter.com/rrNdzU3CIf — Alana (@Alanagolmei) March 22, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too condemned the incident. "I am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19," he tweeted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, March 23, directed all states to take appropriate legal action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus.

The MHA's directive came amid the rising number of such cases against people from the North East.

