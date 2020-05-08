Will Sponsor Fare Of Manipuris Stranded Across India, Except For Northeast Region: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Thursday announced that the government will bear the fare of state's natives stranded outside the northeast region of the country, amid the lockdown. Whereas, people stranded within the northeast region will have to be borne their expenses.



"Those who are in the northeastern states, they may come back on their own. Expenditure will be borne by themselves because the distance is very short. State govt will bear expenses of only those who are coming back from far off areas," he told news agency ANI.

However, it can be questioned if the government has confirmation about the affordability of fare by all the people stuck with the northeast region while considering the 'distance' as the parameter for exclusion.

Besides evacuation of stranded Manipuris, the cabinet also reviewed the lockdown measures on Wednesday. Safety measures to be taken at railway stations and management of quarantine centres, after the fresh guidelines provided by the Centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines on Friday allowing special trains to transport migrant workers, students and others to their native places.

The Railway Ministry issued measures for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains and nodal officers will be appointed to look over the same.

Singh also informed the state has issued revised guidelines, keeping in mind the arrival of thousands of people. Preparations for quarantine centres and medical supplies in various constituencies are almost complete, and the state now awaits for the Centre's approval.

The state will provide meals free of cost for the people in quarantine centres, he added.

The government has launched a web portal 'Tengbang', where people stranded out of the state can register themselves and request for their returns, as well as raise their concerns that shall be addressed by the government.

