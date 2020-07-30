Manipur: Cop Who Complained About Chief Minister Detained In Imphal For Allegedly Violating Lockdown

The Imphal West Police on July 28 alleged that cop Thonaujam Brinda and two others had violated lockdown norms. The cop and her companions were temporarily detained at Sangaiprou Lamkhai on the night of July 27.

Brinda had stirred a controversy earlier this month when she accused Manipur Chief Minister of disrupting an investigation against a former BJP functionary alleged to be involved in drug smuggling.

The cop had made these allegations in an affidavit to the court which had initiated contempt proceedings.

The contempt charges were related to Brinda's Facebook post, where she had allegedly questioned a special court's decision to grant bail to the BJP leader. Brinda is also accused of showing her middle finger to the judge – a charge that she has clearly denied in her affidavit.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police in Imphal K Jayanta said that the police were targeting Brinda.

"Me, Sonia Phairembam and Tenao have been detained since 12.40 am at Kwakeithel FCI Crossing by Imphal West Police on charge of violating curfew according to a report from Kakching Control Room," Brinda had posted late on Tuesday. "My husband agreed to pay fine for curfew violation and let us women off as it is night but they have refused. Police are saying Lamphel Police is coming to arrest me. We are completely surrounded by armed policemen in uniform."

She further alleged in the post that the police had refused to explain the charges for their detention, taken their statements, photographs and let off two hours later. Brinda also mentioned to have been on a "drug trail" in a separate post.

Imphal West district Superintendent of Police K Meghachandra, in a statement, said that another female in the car with Brinda had identified herself as the additional superintendent of police. However, an alert was issued after the vehicle drove away before appropriate verification.

The police have alleged that the people in the vehicle had refused to provide details of their travel and also exhibited hostile attitude. Following this, Brinda was called in and the police team was permitted to inspect the vehicle.

"However, they did not disclose where they went in between as they took considerable time to cover the distance," the police statement said. "The objective was to verify if they have visited any person in the containment zones particularly in the five districts they have visited yesterday."

A challan was issued and Brinda was let go at 2.30 am, the police said.

The statement also accused the female cop of moving around five districts with her friends in an irresponsible manner.

Following Brinda's allegations against Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he had filed a petition in court. Singh had asked the court to pass an order restraining the police officer from making "defamatory" comments against him.

