Nearly 1800 People From Kerala Get Summons From Mangaluru Police In Connection With Anti-CAA Violence

Nearly 2000 people from Kerala's Kasaragod district have been summoned by the Mangaluru Police demanding their appearance before the officials in relation to their involvement in the anti-CAA violence that stirred the city on December 19.

Majority of those who have been served the notice were chosen based on their cellphone location on the day of the protests.

Kasaragod district panchayat member Ali Harshad Vorkady said that as per his estimate, around 1800 people have received notices as of now.

"They are falsely implicating innocent people. Worse, they are insinuating that people from Kerala were behind the riots in Mangaluru. This is dangerous and questions the right of free movement of people even to neighbouring places," said Vorkady.

The notices sent by an assistant commissioner of the Mangaluru city crime record bureau, mention the date and time for the appearance of the summoned people.

A warning for all those who fail to appear was also mentioned, stating that it will be considered "evading the investigation" and legal procedure would also be initiated.

Kasaragod district borders Karanataka and thousands of traders, employees and students travel to and from Mangaluru, as it is the biggest city in the vicinity and is accessible to the people for daily needs and basic facilities.

Rameela Moyyaddi, a resident of Manjeshwar was served a notice by the police even when she was nowhere near Mangaluru on December 19. Her husband, Bawa, had gone to procure fish from the city and had taken her cellphone.

"I was shocked, but later I came to know that many people like me have been served notices even though we did cross the state border that day," The Times Of India quoted Rameela.





