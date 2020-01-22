Mangaluru Airport Bomb Planter Surrenders, Says It Was An Act Of 'Revenge'

A person, claiming to be the one who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport, surrendered before Bengaluru police today, January 22, 2020, morning.



The India Today reported that the accused arrived at the office of the DG and confessed that he planted the bomb at the Mangaluru airport. He was then taken to an isolated place from Halasurgate police station for further interrogation.

The accused identified as Adithya Rao, 36, confessed that he planted the explosives at the airport as an act of revenge against the airport authority for rejecting his job application for a security officer role in Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore) in 2018, reported Deccan Herald.

Rao is an engineering graduate and MBA holder, who worked in various private firms and in hotels as a security officer.

On January, 20, a live bomb, placed in a bag, was found near the ticket counter of the airport. The bomb created a panic among the passengers. The police officials said that the bomb was present in a laptop bag.

The bomb disposal unit soon rushed to the airport and successfully detonated the bomb on Monday evening. They detonated the bomb at Kenjar, an isolated place three kilometres away from the airport.

According to the CCTV footage accessed by the police, a middle-aged man in a formal attire sporting a cap was seen placing the bag at the airport.

Later, it was found that the man had two bags with him. He left one bag at a salon before taking an auto to the airport.

After leaving the bag at the airport premises, he went returned to the salon and collected the bag.





