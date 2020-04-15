Man Walks 1600 Kms From Mumbai To Varanasi, Family Members Restricts Entry In House

Ashok Kesari, a resident of Dawa Mandi Saptasagar in Kotwali Police Station area of ​​Varanasi, used to work in a hotel in Nagpada area of ​​central Mumbai. After the hotel was shut post announcement of the lockdown and the rapid spread of infection, he left for Varanasi with six friends. He walked for 14 days to cover 1600 km distance.



With a few bucks in his pocket, he travelled 1600 km via road and rail tracks on foot. On reaching home his family members didn't open the door, as they feared that he may have been infected with Corona in Mumbai, after which he got himself screened at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay District Hospital.

After coming with asymptomatic results, he has been advised for 14 days of quarantine.



Ashok had left with friends 14 days earlier, on Sunday morning he reached the Cant Station. After receiving the information about seven people coming from Mumbai, the housemates gave information in the locality, which created a stir.

Kotwali Inspector, Mahesh Pandey informed that when he reached home after tests at the district hospital, the family members still refused to keep him. Suffering due to fatigue in the late afternoon the same day, he is currently admitted to a private hospital.

There are no symptoms of corona yet. The inspector informed that if the family members still don't allow him, then arrangements will be made to keep it somewhere safe.

