Noida: To Save Money, Daily Wage Labourer Tries To Marry Off Minor Daughters Amid Lockdown

A daily wage labourer in Noida tried to marry off his minor daughters thinking he would not have to spend money for a wedding feast amid the lockdown. His two daughters, aged 12 and 16 study in class 6 and class 9 respectively.

The labourer, who had been jobless and deep in debt since the lockdown, had fixed the marriage with two boys from Haryana's Palwal.

After a neighbour on June 29 complained to the Childline Helpline number, a team reached the spot and counselled the family. The father finally gave an undertaking that he would not get his daughters married until they are adults.

In another case in Greater Noida, a family in Suthyana Village tried to marry off their 17-year-old son because they wanted his wife to do the domestic chores, India Today reported. The wedding was called off after intervention by officials of the Childline.

Also Read: West Bengal: Locals Block Highway, Torch Vehicles After Alleged Gangrape, Murder Of Minor Girl