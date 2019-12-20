News

Gujarat: Man Kills Three Daughters, Commits Suicide After Birth Of Fourth Girl Child

The Logical Indian Crew Gujarat

December 20th, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

A man from Rajkot, Gujarat killed his three daughters and later hanged himself after the birth of his fourth daughter. The incident took place on a farm in Khambhalia village of Junagadh’s Bhesan taluka. 

Rasik Solanki frustrated by the birth of the fourth daughter, on December 18 took his three daughters to the farm owned by one Lalji Bhuva and pushed the girls into the 100-feet well.

The incident came to light when one of the farm labourers saw Solanki hanging by the tree near the farm. He immediately informed Solanki’s elder brother Valji who stays nearby. Valji got anxious about the three girls, Anjali (7),  Riya (5) and Jalpa (3) and started to search for them. He found their bodies floating in the well. Later the locals helped him to take them out of the well. 

“Solanki was frustrated over the fact that he had only girls and was craving for a male child. He was frustrated ever since his wife gave birth to another girl child. This drove him to take the drastic step,” sub-inspector with Bhesan Police Station, M C Chudasma, told  The Times Of India.

The initial investigation revealed that Solanki was also going through an acute financial crisis which added up the frustration of not having a male child. Solanki’s wife was away from the village along with her newborn daughter at her parent’s house when this incident took place.

Solanki used to work as a farm labourer and also worked as a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan. Ironically, a GRD jawan, whose duty is to keep the law and order of the village, murders his own daughters and committed suicide.

Also Read: Bombay HC Upholds Death Penalty For Man Who Killed His Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

Gujarat Man Kills Three Daughters

