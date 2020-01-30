News

Breaking: "Main Doonga Azaadi," Man Opens Fire At Protesters Near Jamia In Delhi

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 30 Jan 2020 9:34 AM GMT
Image Credits: NDTV 

The man allegedly shouted, "Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi," (Who wants freedom, I will give them freedom) before opening fire at the protesters.

An unidentified man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a gun, opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. "Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly said.

A protester was injured in the attack.

The incident took place when protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused has been identified as Gopal and the police have taken him into custody.

The injured student, meanwhile, has been identified as Shadab Najar, a student of Jamia Millia's Mass Communication and Research Centre. He has been rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area

A video clip shared by ANI shows the man brandishing a pistol while walking backwards in Delhi's Jamia area near Holy Family hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, an armed man had entered the protest site at Shaheen Bagh and threatened the anti-CAA agitators. He was however overpowered by the protesters.

These incidents come days after the BJP Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, raised slogans 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro…' while addressing a rally in northwest Delhi's Rithala.


