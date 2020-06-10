In the aftermath of the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a man in Bihar has bequeathed his entire wealth to two elephants. He says that one of the elephants had once saved his life from a criminal.

The two elephants, Moti and Rani aged 20 and 15 years respectively, live with Mohammad Akhtar (50) from Janipur in Phulwari Sharif near Patna.

"I gave my 6.25-acre land to the two elephants to ensure that when I am not alive, the animals do not suffer hunger," Akhtar, who is also chief of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), said.

Talking about how Moti saved his life, he said: "Moti had gone along with a mahout to Bhojpur district's Shahpur area, where he fell ill. I had to rush there to treat him. One day, while I was asleep there, I was woken up by Moti's roar. I saw one man pointing his gun just outside the window. I ran away to save my life."

Akhtar alleged that some members of his own family, along with animal smugglers, tried to sell the elephant by killing him.

News18 reported that having registered his land to the elephants, Akhtar fears for his life as his family members may not be pleased with his decision.

Akhtar, who also trains mahouts, said that if the government does not step in to protect the elephant, "the time is not far when we would see the elephant only in books".

The elephants are headed for villages in search of food, he said.

