Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies Outside Hospital After He Failed To Buy Rs 5 Entry Slip

In an incident of medical insensitivity, a man died outside the gates of a government hospital waiting for medical treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday, July 23.

The deceased died after lying under the tree for around 12 hours for the want of medical attention. He was denied admission to the Guna district hospital as he did not have Rs 5 to buy the hospital registration slip (parcha) alleged his wife, reported The Times of India.

The deceased identified as Sunil Dhakad was a resident of Ashoknagar district. He belonged to an extremely poor family and reportedly suffered from tuberculosis.

According to News18, with a toddler in her lap, Dhakad's wife reached Guna hospital for treatment of her ailing husband. The couple was unable to buy the registration slip which was mandatory for admission to the hospital.

The woman pleaded hospital authorities to understand that her husband was on the death-bed but they did not pay any heed.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to social media to bring attention to the incident and attacked the ruling dispensation and the hospital staff for apathy.

"This is not how I had left the state," he tweeted on Friday morning.

"You were busy in the auction of MLAs but a woman in Guna, carrying a toddler, kept pleading all day to save her husband's life. He wasn't treated because he didn't have Rs 5 to buy a parcha. He gasped to death in front of his wife. Is this the condition of the state under Shivraj government?" he added.

क्या हालत हो गयी प्रदेश की?

हमने तो ऐसा प्रदेश नहीं सौंपा था?

आप विधायकों की ख़रीद - फ़रोख़्त करते रहो,खुली बोलियाँ लगाते रहो,वही प्रदेश के गुना में ज़िला अस्पताल के सामने अशोक नगर निवासी एक महिला अपने ढाई साल के बच्चे के साथ अपने पति के इलाज के लिये दिन भर गुहार लगाती रही,

5 रुपये नहीं होने पर उसका इलाज का पर्चा नहीं बनाया गया और उसका इलाज नहीं किया गया और उसकी आँखो के सामने ही उसके पति ने तड़प- तड़प कर दम तोड़ दिया।

यह है प्रदेश कि स्वास्थ्य सेवाएँ , शिवराज सरकार में प्रदेश की स्थिति ?

दावे बड़े- बड़े लेकिन धरातल पर स्थिति ज़ीरो।

Springing into action, Collector Kumar Purushottam took strong objection to the incident and said strict action would be taken against the guilty.



Health Minister Praburam Chaudhary said a magisterial probe has been ordered and Deputy Collector Sonam Jain directed to present a report within a week.

