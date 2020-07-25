News

Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies Outside Hospital After He Failed To Buy Rs 5 Entry Slip

The man's wife pleaded hospital authorities to understand that her husband was on the death-bed but they did not pay any heed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   25 July 2020 11:06 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies Outside Hospital After He Failed To Buy Rs 5 Entry Slip

In an incident of medical insensitivity, a man died outside the gates of a government hospital waiting for medical treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday, July 23.

The deceased died after lying under the tree for around 12 hours for the want of medical attention. He was denied admission to the Guna district hospital as he did not have Rs 5 to buy the hospital registration slip (parcha) alleged his wife, reported The Times of India.

The deceased identified as Sunil Dhakad was a resident of Ashoknagar district. He belonged to an extremely poor family and reportedly suffered from tuberculosis.

According to News18, with a toddler in her lap, Dhakad's wife reached Guna hospital for treatment of her ailing husband. The couple was unable to buy the registration slip which was mandatory for admission to the hospital.

The woman pleaded hospital authorities to understand that her husband was on the death-bed but they did not pay any heed.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to social media to bring attention to the incident and attacked the ruling dispensation and the hospital staff for apathy.

"This is not how I had left the state," he tweeted on Friday morning.

"You were busy in the auction of MLAs but a woman in Guna, carrying a toddler, kept pleading all day to save her husband's life. He wasn't treated because he didn't have Rs 5 to buy a parcha. He gasped to death in front of his wife. Is this the condition of the state under Shivraj government?" he added.


Springing into action, Collector Kumar Purushottam took strong objection to the incident and said strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Health Minister Praburam Chaudhary said a magisterial probe has been ordered and Deputy Collector Sonam Jain directed to present a report within a week.

Also Read: Activist Who Filed Plea Against Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Poojan' Alleges Death Threats, Maharashtra Govt Provides Protection

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian