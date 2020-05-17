Prayagraj-Bound Migrant Worker Dies On Shramik Special Train In Madhya Pradesh

A 55-year-old man travelling from Bandra, Mumbai to Prayagraj died on board the Shramik Special train in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.



The man, identified as Javed Ahmed Siddiqui was returning to his home in the Bandra-Varanasi Shramik Special train with his wife, daughter and two nephews.

The incident took place near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, where Siddiqui fell from his seat, became unconscious, and eventually died on board.

Jabalpur GRP in-charge Manjit Singh informed that the train was stopped a few hours later at Jabalpur railway station and Siddiqui's body and family were detained. The body was taken for post-mortem examination and COVID-19 sampling by the special COVID team of doctors who were called in, the New Indian Express reported.

Deceased's wife claims cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Reportedly the wife and the daughter were suffering from high fever.

The family has now been quarantined at the COVID care centre in Jabalpur.

