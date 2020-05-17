News

Prayagraj-Bound Migrant Worker Dies On Shramik Special Train In Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, where the man fell from his seat and became unconscious.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   17 May 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Prayagraj-Bound Migrant Worker Dies On Shramik Special Train In Madhya Pradesh

A 55-year-old man travelling from Bandra, Mumbai to Prayagraj died on board the Shramik Special train in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The man, identified as Javed Ahmed Siddiqui was returning to his home in the Bandra-Varanasi Shramik Special train with his wife, daughter and two nephews.

The incident took place near Itarsi in MP's Hoshangabad district, where Siddiqui fell from his seat, became unconscious, and eventually died on board.

Jabalpur GRP in-charge Manjit Singh informed that the train was stopped a few hours later at Jabalpur railway station and Siddiqui's body and family were detained. The body was taken for post-mortem examination and COVID-19 sampling by the special COVID team of doctors who were called in, the New Indian Express reported.

Deceased's wife claims cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Reportedly the wife and the daughter were suffering from high fever.

The family has now been quarantined at the COVID care centre in Jabalpur.

Also Read: Officials Sound Alarm As More Returnees Test Positive For COVID-19 In Andhra, Telangana




Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian