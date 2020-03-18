Rajkot: 27-Yr-Old Man Gets Death Penalty For Rape, Murder Of 3-Yr-Old Girl

A Rajkot court on Tuesday, March 17, sentenced a 27-year-old autorickshaw driver to death for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in August 2018.



Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge DD Thakkar sentenced the man after finding him guilty under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO Act reported The Indian Express.



"We demanded capital punishment for the convict. His victim was just three years old and she was raped and murdered. The man had also murdered an elderly woman just 48 hours before the rape and murder of the child," Sanjya Vora, district government pleader of Rajkot told the media.

The man had kidnapped the girl while she was playing near a construction site where her parents were at work. He took her to a deserted place on Bhavnagar Road and raped her twice in the span of an hour. He then murdered her by smashing her head with stones.

Two days before the heinous crime, the man had allegedly murdered a 70-year-old woman who hired his autorickshaw. He allegedly took her to an isolated place on the outskirts of the city and robbed her. He then allegedly murdered her and dumped her body in a culvert.

"We cited the judgement of a Surat court that awarded capital punishment to a man for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl that was upheld by the Gujarat High Court in two months. The court concurred with our argument that this was a rarest of the rare case as the accused committed two murders within 48 hours and therefore the convict deserved to be hanged," Vora said.