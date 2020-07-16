News

Bihar: Man Dies On Road After Collapsing Outside Pharmacy, Body Left Unattended For Six Hours

Fearing that he might have the coronavirus infection, no one came forward to help him. However, it is not yet known if he died immediately or some time later.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   16 July 2020
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

In a shocking incident in Bihar, the body of a man who died after collapsing outside a chemist shop in Bhagalpur was left unattended for six hours before it was finally removed.

The chemist said that the man, who had come to buy a pump for asthma, took the medicine and collapsed right outside the door.

Fearing that he might have the COVID-19 infection, no one came forward to help him. However, it is not yet known if he died immediately or sometime later.

"Government seems helpless. The authorities did not take action. The body kept lying here for four-five hours. Ambulances came and went back. Cops came and went back. They took the body away after four-five hours. This attitude is ridiculous," India Today quoted the chemist as saying.

According to shopkeepers, they pleaded the police and the people manning the COVID care helpline, but no one helped. "We called the SP, DM, Bhagalpur Police station as well as Covid-19 helpline. But there was no response," a shopkeeper said.

As many as six hours later, the municipal corporation sent sanitation workers wearing PPE kits to take away the body, only after the deputy mayor intervened.

