Madhya Pradesh: Policemen Beat Man With Batons, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

In the 1 minute and 32 seconds clip, the cops can be seen thrashing the man to the state of unconsciousness.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   24 May 2020 11:06 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Two cops in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh were suspended for brutally beating a man unconscious. The video shot on a mobile phone made rounds on social media on Saturday.

Reportedly, the incident is said to have occurred a few days back at Pipla Naryanwar village under Lodhikheda police station.

It falls in the district of Chhindwara, which comes under former Congress chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion, and presently his son Nakul Nath represents the constituency, The Wire reported.

In the 1 minute and 32 seconds clip, the cops can be seen thrashing the man to the state of unconsciousness. Another man in a white shirt and black trousers was mute spectator to the incident. Later, three of them carry the man to the police van and then drive away.

After the incident came into light, both the cops, Krishna Dongre (head constable) and Ashish (constable) were suspended.

"We have taken note of it. Two cops - Krishna Dongre and Ashish - are seen in the clip. The man was drunk and seen creating ruckus. We have ordered a probe. Police dropped the man. No case has been filed against him. We will wait for the probe to complete," senior police officer Shashank Garg told reporters.

The police stated the video to be old, according to NDTV.

Recently, an incident on similar grounds was reported from the state, where a lawyer identified as Deepak Bundele was ruthlessly beaten up by the state police while he was on his way to a government hospital for treatment.

Later when Bundele filed a case against the police, he was issued an apology, stating the reason as mistaking him for a 'Muslim'.

