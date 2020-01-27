News

Watch: Man Beaten For Raising Anti-CAA Slogans At HM Amit Shah's Rally In Delhi

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 27 Jan 2020 12:18 PM GMT
Image Credits: News Nation

Seeing the commotion, Shah asked people to stop beating him and asked security to escort him out of the venue.

A man was beaten by the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raising slogans against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's poll rally in Delhi's Babarpur constituency on Sunday, January 26.

As Shah was addressing the rally, a small group began raising slogans demanding rollback of the CAA. Angered by the slogans, the BJP supporters attacked one of the youths in the group.

However, seeing the commotion, Shah asked people to stop beating him and asked security to escort him out of the venue.

"Chhod do usko, security waale le jaao isko. Wo ladke ko salaamat le jaiye bahar (leave him, security please take him out, take him out unhurt)," Shah said.

When the security arrived to escort the man out, Shah told the crowd to chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen thrashing the man, with some even throwing chairs at him.


Tags: Amit Shah BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi
