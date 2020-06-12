Social Worker Files PIL For Ban On Coca Cola, Thumbs Up, Supreme Court Fines Him Rs 5 Lakh

The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social worker, seeking a ban on the sale of aerated drinks, including Coca Cola and Thumbs Up, on grounds of lack of proper documents to back up, stating the petition as irrelevant.

The petitioner had failed to disclose 'why two specific brands, in particular, are chosen to be the target of the proceedings and questioned the source of his assertions', NDTV reported.

He has now been fined ₹5 lakh that is required to be deposited within a month to the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA).

Umedsinh P Chavda filed the PIL on two brands citing health concerns. It also asked the Centre to submit an analytical report and a scientific approval for providing license of sale and use of these aerated drinks.

The apex court said that Chavda, through his petition, has invoked the jurisdiction of the court under Article 32 of the Constitution, which appears to be the abuse of the process of law.

A three-judge bench, comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi said that Chavda has not been able to substantiate his assertions that Coca Cola and Thumbs Up are 'detrimental to health.'

"The petitioner claims to be a 'social worker'. The affidavit in support of the petition states that the contents of the petition are true to the knowledge and belief of the petitioner. It has been filed without the petitioner having any technical knowledge on the subject. The source of his assertions has not been substantiated," the bench statement read.

